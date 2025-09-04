Giants restrucuture Andrew Thomas’s contract

The Giants have cleared some more cap space to work with during the 2025 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured left tackle Andrew Thomas’s contract ahead of their Week 1 game against the Commanders. The move creates $12.2 million in cap space for this year.

The Giants were near the bottom of the league in cap space prior to the move and making it will allow them some flexibility when it comes to making any needed moves during the season.

Thomas missed most of last season with a foot injury, but he returned to action this summer and is set to be in the starting lineup on Sunday. He is under contract through the 2028 season, but has no guaranteed money left on the deal after the 2026 season.