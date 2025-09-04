 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants restrucuture Andrew Thomas’s contract

  
Published September 4, 2025 09:59 AM

The Giants have cleared some more cap space to work with during the 2025 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured left tackle Andrew Thomas’s contract ahead of their Week 1 game against the Commanders. The move creates $12.2 million in cap space for this year.

The Giants were near the bottom of the league in cap space prior to the move and making it will allow them some flexibility when it comes to making any needed moves during the season.

Thomas missed most of last season with a foot injury, but he returned to action this summer and is set to be in the starting lineup on Sunday. He is under contract through the 2028 season, but has no guaranteed money left on the deal after the 2026 season.