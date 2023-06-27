Giants set for nine open training camp practices

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants set for nine open training camp practices

  
Published June 27, 2023 11:07 AM

Giants fans will have nine chances to watch the team practice at training camp this summer.

The team announced their schedule for camp on Tuesday and the first open practice will take place on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets to the session at the team’s practice facility are free and will be available to season ticket holders on July 11 with the general public able to obtain them on July 13.

Open practices will also be held on July 27-28, July 30-31, August 1, and August 3-5.

The Giants will travel to joint practices with the Lions before their first preseason game, but aren’t set for any before their home games against the Panthers and Jets in the final two weeks of the preseason.