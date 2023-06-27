Giants set for nine open training camp practices

Giants fans will have nine chances to watch the team practice at training camp this summer.

The team announced their schedule for camp on Tuesday and the first open practice will take place on Wednesday, July 26. Tickets to the session at the team’s practice facility are free and will be available to season ticket holders on July 11 with the general public able to obtain them on July 13.

Open practices will also be held on July 27-28, July 30-31, August 1, and August 3-5.

The Giants will travel to joint practices with the Lions before their first preseason game, but aren’t set for any before their home games against the Panthers and Jets in the final two weeks of the preseason.