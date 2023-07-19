 Skip navigation
Giants sign Darren Evans, waive-injured Leonard Johnson

  
Published July 18, 2023 10:51 PM

The Giants made official the move of linebacker Jarrad Davis to injured reserve, ending his season. Davis has an unknown injury that required surgery.

The team also announced two other moves.

They waived/injured defensive back Leonard Johnson and signed defensive back Darren Evans in a corresponding move.

Johnson signed to the roster on March 20.

The 6-foot, 194-pound corner tore an anterior cruciate ligament while training for the 2022 draft. He went undrafted and then unsigned as he recovered from the knee injury.

Evans originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. The Giants waived him at the end of training camp.