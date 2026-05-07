Giants sign four draft picks, six undrafted free agents

The Giants announced the signing of four draft picks on Thursday.

Third-round wide receiver Malachi Fields, sixth-round defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis, sixth-round offensive lineman J.C. Davis, and sixth-round linebacker Jack Kelly all signed four-year deals with the team.

In addition to those signings, the Giants also announced that they have added six undrafted rookies to their 90-man roster. They are Colorado defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr., Wisconsin defensive tackle Ben Barten, North Carolina cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, Boston College long snapper Ben Mann, Kutztown offensive lineman Ryan Schernecke, and Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada.

The Giants have three unsigned draft picks, including their first-rounders Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. Second-round cornerback Colton Hood is the other unsigned pick.