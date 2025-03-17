Giants sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The Giants announced another free agency addition on Monday.

Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has signed with the team. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Flannigan-Fowles joined the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and spent six seasons with the team before being released in February. He played 12 games last year and had 17 tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed.

In his first five seasons with the Niners, Flannigan-Fowles played in 56 regular season games and had 79 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defensed.

The Giants also have Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darius Muasau, Chris Board, and Dyontae Johnson at linebacker.