Giants take RB Eric Gray in fifth round

  
Published April 29, 2023 11:31 AM

The Giants hope to have Saquon Barkley in the lineup this season, but his future beyond 2023 is up in the air and the team added a rookie to their backfield mix in the fifth round on Saturday.

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray became a Giant with the 172nd overall pick. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are also on the depth chart behind Barkley.

Gray ran 213 times for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Sooners in 2022. He also caught 33 passes for 229 yards.

Barkley received the franchise tag earlier this year and has not signed it yet. There’s been no signs of progress toward a long-term deal, so Gray could be part of a fresh start in the backfield once the 2023 season comes to an end.