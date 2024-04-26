Giants take receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6

The Giants put out plenty of smoke regarding quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Ultimately, there was no fire.

New York addresses a desperate need at receiver by taking LSU wideout Malik Nabers.

Many regard Nabers as the best receiver in the class — better than even Marvin Harrison Jr., who went fourth overall.

As to quarterback, the thinking was that the Giants would take Drake Maye if they could get him, and that they otherwise would stay put.

They stayed put. And they got the receiver they desperately needed.