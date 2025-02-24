Giants to hire Ladell Betts as RB coach

The Giants have found their new running backs coach.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that they are hiring former NFL running back Ladell Betts to be the position coach on Brian Daboll’s staff. Joel Thomas had the job in 2024, but has moved on to the Saints.

Betts coached in high school for a number of years before joining Iowa’s staff in 2021. Betts also went to Iowa and played for current head coach Kirk Ferentz before becoming part of the school’s staff.

Betts was a 2002 second-round pick in Washington and ran 776 times for 3,176 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight years with the team. He finished out his playing days with one season in New Orleans.