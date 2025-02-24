 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes
nbc_pft_justintucker_250224.jpg
NFL is interviewing women who have accused Tucker
nbc_pft_finishthesentence_250224.jpg
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250224.jpg
NFL is considering making more kickoff changes
nbc_pft_justintucker_250224.jpg
NFL is interviewing women who have accused Tucker
nbc_pft_finishthesentence_250224.jpg
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants to hire Ladell Betts as RB coach

  
Published February 24, 2025 10:03 AM

The Giants have found their new running backs coach.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that they are hiring former NFL running back Ladell Betts to be the position coach on Brian Daboll’s staff. Joel Thomas had the job in 2024, but has moved on to the Saints.

Betts coached in high school for a number of years before joining Iowa’s staff in 2021. Betts also went to Iowa and played for current head coach Kirk Ferentz before becoming part of the school’s staff.

Betts was a 2002 second-round pick in Washington and ran 776 times for 3,176 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight years with the team. He finished out his playing days with one season in New Orleans.