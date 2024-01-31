Giants to meet with Saquon Barkley’s representatives at Combine

Running back Saquon Barkley said recently that remaining with the Giants for his entire career remains one of his goals and an idea of how likely that is to happen should start taking shape in a few weeks.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said on Tuesday, via Charlotte Carroll of TheAthletic.com, that he had a “good conversation” with Barkley after the end of the regular season and that he plans to meet with the back’s representatives again at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The choices are pretty clear. The Giants can use another franchise tag on Barkley at a cost of over $12 million, sign him to a multi-year deal or let him hit the open market.

With backs like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, and D’Andre Swift currently on track for free agency and the possibility that Aaron Jones and Joe Mixon could join that group, there would seem to be little reason for the Giants to make a sizable commitment to Barkley ahead of seeing what the league thinks once free agency is underway. Whether that’s an accurate read or not will be a little clearer after the Combine.