Giants waive Matt Barkley

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor is coming back to practice this week and the Giants opened a spot for him on the 53-man roster on Monday.

The Giants waived quarterback Matt Barkley, who served as rookie Tommy DeVito’s backup for the last three games. They also released quarterback Jacob Eason from the practice squad.

Barkley can re-sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers and it seems likely that the Giants would keep a third quarterback on hand given the injuries that have sidelined Taylor and Daniel Jones this season.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not said whether DeVito or Taylor will start against the Packers next Monday night.