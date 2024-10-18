 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Giants will sign Chris Hubbard off 49ers practice squad

  
Published October 18, 2024 11:56 AM

The Giants lost left tackle Andrew Thomas for the season to a foot injury this week and they’re moving to add some veteran depth to the offensive line ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Friday press conference that the team will sign tackle Chris Hubbard off of the 49ers’ practice squad.

Hubbard signed with the 49ers in May and joined the practice squad after being released in August. He started nine games for the Titans last season. He also played 85 regular season games and made 49 starts for the Browns and Steelers before moving on to Tennessee.

Jermaine Eluemunor has been the right tackle for the Giants this season and has gotten left tackle reps along with Josh Ezeudu this week. Hubbard will join Evan Neal as another option.