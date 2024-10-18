Giants will sign Chris Hubbard off 49ers practice squad

The Giants lost left tackle Andrew Thomas for the season to a foot injury this week and they’re moving to add some veteran depth to the offensive line ahead of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a Friday press conference that the team will sign tackle Chris Hubbard off of the 49ers’ practice squad.

Hubbard signed with the 49ers in May and joined the practice squad after being released in August. He started nine games for the Titans last season. He also played 85 regular season games and made 49 starts for the Browns and Steelers before moving on to Tennessee.

Jermaine Eluemunor has been the right tackle for the Giants this season and has gotten left tackle reps along with Josh Ezeudu this week. Hubbard will join Evan Neal as another option.