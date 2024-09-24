 Skip navigation
Giants will stick with Greg Joseph at kicker this week

  
September 24, 2024

Greg Joseph will get another shot to kick for the Giants.

Joseph was signed off of the Lions practice squad last week because Graham Gano went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and he missed his only field goal attempt in a 21-15 win over the Browns. On Monday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll didn’t commit to Joseph remaining in the role for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys but he made a call before speaking to reporters Tuesday.

Daboll said that Joseph will remain the team’s kicker for a second week.

Joseph is 149-of-165 on field goals for his career and showing more of that accuracy would be a good way to ensure that he remains in the job for Week Five as well.