Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson: Russell Wilson has been better expected

Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson says Russell Wilson has been everything he could ask for in a quarterback, and more.

Robinson said he got together with Wilson, fellow wide receiver Darius Slayton and tight end Theo Johnson before the offseason program started, and all of them were excited about how well Wilson is throwing the ball and running their passing drills.

“The first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected. And so we were ecstatic about it, and couldn’t be more happy that he’s our quarterback,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Wilson has been the undisputed leader since he arrived.

“The way he just commanded, even just that little session of just the three of us, me, Slay, and Theo. It was just kinda like, we haven’t had a quarterback that’s just gonna command everything, and you know exactly what you want. So, he’s been great,” Robinson said.

Robinson didn’t say anything critical about the quarterbacks he has had throwing to him in his previous three years with the Giants, but he made clear that he thinks Wilson is an upgrade. The Giants hope that proves to be the case when the season starts.