Gio Bernard announces retirement

Running back Giovani Bernard announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

“Ten years ago, I came into this league grateful,” Bernard wrote on social media. “Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have shaped me during this time. I’ve had the privilege of crossing paths with exceptional men and women, including my brothers on the field, coaches who’ve taught me so much, and front office/staff who worked behind the scenes to make it all seamless.

“I offer my deepest thanks to you all. You’ve allowed me and my family to be a part of something truly special. We are forever grateful and feel truly blessed that this was part of our journey. As I look forward, I’m excited for the newness ahead. New challenges to face and new adventures to take. What a ride it’s been, but what a ride is to come. Thankful for you all. Much love!”

Bernard played 10 seasons, eight with the Bengals and the past two with the Buccaneers. Cincinnati drafted him in the second round in 2013.

Bernard, 31, appeared in eight games with the Bucs last season.

In his career, he rushed for 3,783 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 367 passes for 2,989 yards and 14 scores.