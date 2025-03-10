Grady Jarrett lands quickly with the Bears

On the same day the Falcons said goodbye to Grady Jarrett, the Bears said hello.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Bears have agreed to terms with Garrett. It’s a three-year, $43.5 million deal, with $28.5 million fully guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick in 2015, Garrett had spent 10 years with the Falcons. He became a full-time starter in 2016, and he has 36.5 career sacks.

It’s the latest move from a Bears team that is rounding up veterans in the hopes of getting the most out of potential franchise quarterback Caleb Williams.