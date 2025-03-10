 Skip navigation
Grady Jarrett lands quickly with the Bears

  
Published March 10, 2025 03:35 PM

On the same day the Falcons said goodbye to Grady Jarrett, the Bears said hello.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Bears have agreed to terms with Garrett. It’s a three-year, $43.5 million deal, with $28.5 million fully guaranteed.

A fifth-round pick in 2015, Garrett had spent 10 years with the Falcons. He became a full-time starter in 2016, and he has 36.5 career sacks.

It’s the latest move from a Bears team that is rounding up veterans in the hopes of getting the most out of potential franchise quarterback Caleb Williams.