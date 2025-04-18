 Skip navigation
Greg Dortch signs RFA tender with Cardinals

  
Published April 18, 2025 01:30 PM

The Cardinals start their offseason program next week and they have officially re-signed wide receiver Greg Dortch to close out this week.

The team announced that Dortch has signed his restricted free agent tender, which puts him under contract for the 2025 season. He will make $3.263 million in salary under the deal.

Friday is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams.

Dortch played in every game during the 2024 season and caught 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. He had 79 catches for 762 yards and four touchdowns over his first three seasons in Arizona.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Zay Jones are also back at receiver for the Cardinals. Quez Watkins and Simi Fehoko joined the team as free agents.