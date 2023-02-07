Greg Olsen on Tom Brady postponing TV career: I’m glad Sunday won’t be last game with Fox’s No. 1 team

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Greg Olsen on Tom Brady postponing TV career: I’m glad Sunday won’t be last game with Fox’s No. 1 team

  
Published February 7, 2023 01:20 PM
nbc_bfa_whitworthmoy_230207
February 7, 2023 03:57 PM
Andrew Whitworth joins Brother From Another to talk about handing off the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and what the honor means to him.

Greg Olsen got positive reviews this season on Fox’s No. 1 team. Despite that, Olsen is due for a demotion.

Fox agreed with Tom Brady on a 10-year, $375 million contract that is expected to make him the No. 1 game analyst on the network’s Sunday afternoon broadcasts. Brady announced his retirement last week, but he said last week he won’t begin his second career until 2024.

That gives Olsen at least one more season in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt.

“I knew what I had signed up for. I knew when I sat in the seat that that shadow was always going to kind of be there,” Olsen said Tuesday during a Fox press conference. “My approach this year was very similar to my approach as a player. You can’t control that. You can’t control the next draft pick they bring in to take your spot. You can’t control the next rookie or in this case the greatest football player of all time. My hope was to just go out there and show that I belong and show that I might not have some of the resume, playing quarterback in a big market, but as far as doing this job, that I belong. That’s been my mission. That’s been my objective the whole year. It could last one year, two years, 10 years.

“I don’t know what the future, but to know that I’ll at least have a chance to get this again next year and be back with Kevin and Erin [Andrews] and Tom [Rinaldi] and our producers that we’ve formed a really strong relationship with this year. It’s nice knowing that next Sunday won’t be my last time with this crew. How many more years, we don’t know yet. But at least Sunday won’t be the last one. That’s nice.”

Olsen said he has not talked to Brady since the quarterback’s retirement.