nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Greg Rousseau named AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published September 11, 2024 12:18 PM

Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau had a strong season opener and now he’s been recognized for his performance.

The NFL has named Rousseau AFC defensive player of the week for his role in Buffalo’s victory over Arizona.

Rousseau finished Sunday’s game with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and six total tackles.

He became the first Bills defender to post 3.0 sacks in a season opener since Ben Williams in 1983.

This is Rousseau’s second career defensive player of the week award.

Rousseau, the No. 30 overall pick of the 2021 draft, had 5.0 sacks last season in 16 games.

Rousseau and the Bills will be back in action on Thursday night to face the Dolphins.