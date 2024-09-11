Greg Rousseau named AFC defensive player of the week

Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau had a strong season opener and now he’s been recognized for his performance.

The NFL has named Rousseau AFC defensive player of the week for his role in Buffalo’s victory over Arizona.

Rousseau finished Sunday’s game with 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and six total tackles.

He became the first Bills defender to post 3.0 sacks in a season opener since Ben Williams in 1983.

This is Rousseau’s second career defensive player of the week award.

Rousseau, the No. 30 overall pick of the 2021 draft, had 5.0 sacks last season in 16 games.

Rousseau and the Bills will be back in action on Thursday night to face the Dolphins.