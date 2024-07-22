 Skip navigation
Greg Van Roten taking free-agent visit with Giants

  
Published July 22, 2024 12:53 PM

The Giants are taking a look at a veteran offensive lineman.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Greg Van Roten is taking a free-agent visit with New York.

Van Roten, 34, spent last season with the Raiders — where he was coached by now-Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo. He started all 17 games for Las Vegas, playing 98 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Van Roten has appeared in 110 games with 71 starts since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Penn in 2012. He has spent time with the Packers, Seahawks, Jaguars, Panthers, Jets, and Bills in the NFL and also the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.