Greg Zuerlein, Allen Lazard questionable for Thursday night

Kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a game-winning field goal for the Jets last Sunday, but he’s not a sure thing to be in the lineup on Thursday night.

Zuerlein is listed as questionable to face the Browns due to a right quad injury. Zuerlein was listed as out of practice on Tuesday before returning to limited participation on Wednesday.

The Jets signed kicker Austin Siebert to the practice squad on Wednesday and will call him up if Zuerlein is not able to play. The Jets also announced that they have placed veteran tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve and that they have signed tight end Zach Kuntz to the active roster from the practice squad.

Kuntz will help fill in for Jeremy Ruckert, who was ruled out with a concussion. Quarterbacks Zach Wilson (concussion) and Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) are the other players ruled out.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (illness) did not practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable along with Zuerlein and running back Israel Abanikanda (ankle).