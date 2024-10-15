Greg Zuerlein: Jets deserve to win, I’m not holding up my end, that’s on me

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals in Monday night’s 23-20 loss to the Bills, and afterward he took the blame on himself.

“I’ve got to eliminate those bad kicks because it’s costing us,” Zuerlein said.

The two misses were from 32 and 43 yards, kicks that are almost automatic in today’s NFL. Zuerlein didn’t have much of an explanation for how he could miss such chip shots.

“I really couldn’t tell you,” he said. “It’s one of those things, got to hit a better ball.”

Zuerlein said he has struggled in the past and come back from it, and he plans to do so again.

“I’ve been through ups and downs, hell and back many, many times. Right now it’s not good, it’s not good enough, because these guys in this locker room deserve to win,” he said. “That bothers you as a player because you see all the hard work they put in. And I’m not holding up my end of the bargain, so that’s on me.”

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said after the game that he’s still confident in Zuerlein and won’t be replacing him. Another game like Monday night’s, however, and the Jets may need to reconsider that.