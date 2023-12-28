Greg Zuerlein set to kick Thursday night; Jets elevate Nick Bawden, Bruce Hector

Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Browns and it looks like his right quad injury is feeling well enough for him to play.

The Jets announced a pair of elevations from the practice squad on Thursday afternoon and kicker Austin Siebert, who signed with the team Wednesday, is not one of them. That leaves Zuerlein as the only kicker on the active roster in Cleveland.

Fullback Nick Bawden and defensive lineman Bruce Hector were the two players called up. Both of them will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Bawden was waived off the active roster when the Jets activated Aaron Rodgers and he was called up for last Sunday’s win over the Commanders after re-signing to the practice squad. Hector has been active seven times this season, but has yet to play a snap.