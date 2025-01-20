 Skip navigation
"Gut feeling" pointed Ben Johnson to the Bears

  
Published January 20, 2025 05:05 PM

During a five-hour ride from PFT headquarters to the City of Brotherly Love, I worked the phones in search of the latest information regarding the ongoing coaching carousel.

From the perspective of soon-to-be new Bears coach Ben Johnson (details are currently being finalized, we’re told), the process was concluding “phase one.” After Saturday’s surprising loss to the Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs, Johnson’s agent, Rick Smith, prepared the information about the three interested teams for a presentation to be made to Johnson upon conclusion of his duties with the Lions on Sunday.

When word emerged on Sunday that the Raiders were interviewing Commanders G.M. and former Lions executive Lance Newmark (the man many had pegged as Johnson’s hand-picked choice for G.M.), a source with knowledge of the situation downplayed the situation, citing “a lot of moving parts.”

Those parts moved quickly. We’re told that, at the end of the day, it was a “gut feeling” for Johnson. On the surface, that’s a head scratcher. But the reality is that all gut feelings emerge once the options are known and relevant factors (like money, and the over/under is $14.5 million per year, quarterback situation, and overall quality of roster) are assessed.

It’s like sitting down to a restaurant and looking at a menu. You look at the options, consider them, and pick one.

Johnson won’t be getting his own G.M. He’s also not getting any control over personnel. (“It really is their show,” the source said of the Bears.)

So how does Johnson get the “alignment” with the front office he craved? An offer that blows the curve for first-time coaches sends a strong message — especially since if it doesn’t work out there will be a significant buyout.

Again, the over/under is $14.5 million per year. Don’t be surprised if it’s over.