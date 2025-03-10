 Skip navigation
Haason Reddick agrees to one-year deal with Buccaneers

  
Published March 10, 2025 12:14 PM

Haason Reddick has found a new team at the start of the negotiating window.

According to multiple reports, Reddick has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

The initial reports indicate Reddick’s deal is worth $14 million with $12 million guaranteed.

He was No. 22 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of this offseason.

Reddick was traded from the Eagles to the Jets last offseason and did not report to the club until midway through the year. He ended up playing 10 games with two starts for New York, recording a sack, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits.

Reddick had been plenty productive for the two seasons prior with the Eagles, tallying 16.0 sacks in 2022 and 11.0 sacks in 2023.

Now he’ll presumably be with the Buccaneers for the duration of the offseason and ready to be productive to start 2025.