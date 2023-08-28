Haason Reddick confident he’ll play Week 1 after having thumb surgery this month

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick expects to be on the field against the Patriots in Week One.

Reddick had surgery to repair ligament damage in his right thumb earlier this month, but he said on Monday that he’s confident he will be able to play in the regular season opener. Reddick said he will look into ways to protect the digit so he can be part of the defense on September 10.

“It’s a thumb. Wrap it up. Go back out there and play ball,” Reddick said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

Reddick set a career high with 16 sacks last season and then added 3.5 more in the postseason. It was Reddick’s third straight season with at least 11 sacks, so his presence would be a plus for the Eagles’ bid to start the season with a win.