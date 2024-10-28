Haason Reddick: Nothing to say on holdout, only focused on next game

Haason Reddick made his Jets debut on Sunday, but his presence wasn’t enough to bring an end to the team’s losing streak.

Reddick played 26 snaps a week after ending his months-long holdout by agreeing to a revised one-year deal with the team that acquired him in a trade with the Eagles this offseason and the edge rusher had a pair of quarterback pressures in that action. The holdout cost Reddick millions of dollars and he fielded questions after the 25-22 loss to the Patriots about why he decided to handle things this way.

Reddick didn’t have much to say on that front and tried to keep the focus on what’s next for the Jets.

“As of right now, fellas and everybody’s that here, I have nothing to say as far as the holdout,” Reddick said, via a video from the team. “The only thing I’m worried about right now is what can I do to be better, what can I do to get myself fully up to speed. We’ve got a Thursday night game, and that’s the only thing I’m focused on right now. How can I get better, how can I help the team win and what do I need to do to make sure I can get these Ws.”

The list of disappointing things about the 2024 Jets grows longer and longer by the week, but the Reddick situation figures to remain somewhere near the top when all is said and done.