Haason Reddick takes issue with criticism from Bill Belichick

Jets defensive end Haason Reddick played his first game of 2024 on Sunday. On Monday, he got his first taste of being criticized by football coach turned nattering nabob of negativism Bill Belichick.

Belichick said in his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee that “Reddick came in the game and just ran by the quarterback multiple times,” creating lanes for scrambling by Patriots quarterbacks.

Reddick took to Twitter to say this: “Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he’s home bored and can’t keep me out of his mouth.”

It’s not really about Reddick. Belichick seems to use his bully pulpit, courtesy of umpteen media jobs, to settle scores and/or advance agendas. He doesn’t like the Jets; the shot at Reddick is collateral damage.

Still, it’s interesting to see Belichick get some pushback. Why should he be immune from criticism for his criticisms? He went from the football arena to the media arena. In either crucible, anything you say or do can and will be held against you, by someone.

