Hall of Fame Game featured eight kickoffs, one touchback, a long return of 31 yards

The NFL’s new kickoff rules were put to the test for the first time Thursday night.

The Texans and Bears met in the Hall of Fame Game, with everyone watching the great kickoff experiment. One of the most entertaining Hall of Fame Games in memory ended because of inclement weather with 3:31 left in the third quarter. The Bears won 21-17.

The teams combined for eight kickoffs, with only one resulting in a touchback, though two other kickoffs reached the end zone and could have been downed for touchbacks. The receiving team takes over at its own 30-yard line after a touchback.

Of the seven kickoffs returned, the average starting position was the 25.6-yard line.

The longest return was a 31-yarder by Bears receiver John Jackson.

Each team had an illegal formation penalty, both of which were declined.

Texans punter Tommy Townsend held the ball on the tee for kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to start the third quarter, with Townsend running off the field as soon as the ball was kicked.

It gave teams around the league a first look at what is supposed bring a dead play back to life, and it likely will be a work in progress for awhile as teams try to figure out what works and what doesn’t.