Hamilton County will explore cost of putting a dome over Bengals stadium

As the Bengals’ lease at Paycor Stadium inches toward a conclusion, the powers-that-be in and around Cincinnati are considering different options for moving forward.

Via the Cincinnati Business Courier, Hamilton County will “look at how much it will cost and the logistics” of adding a dome to the venue.

The thinking is that a roof will allow the stadium to be used in the winter months.

The Cincinnati Enquirer has quotes from Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Alicia Reece, who offers a pragmatic take on the issue of adding a lid to the stadium.

“People have been asking us about a dome,” Reece said. “We don’t want somebody sitting here in 20 years asking, ‘Why in the world didn’t they think about it?’ Because I’ve been thinking the same thing, ‘Why didn’t these guys get a dome last time?’”

Domes definitely increase revenue opportunities, eliminating weather as a factor in scheduling events.