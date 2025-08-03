Happy 100th birthday, Marv Levy

When it comes to Marv Levy, Father Time is far from an over-officious jerk.

Levy turns 100 today.

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Levy’s coaching career began 74 years ago, at St. Louis Country Day School in 1951.

He landed in the college ranks with Coe in 1953. He was then hired as an assistant at New Mexico in 1954. Four years later, he became the head coach. After two years, he landed as the head coach at Cal. Four years later, he became the head coach at William & Mary.

He arrived in the NFL as the Eagles’ kicking coach in 1969. A year later, he was hired to coach the rest of the special teams, with the Rams. A year later, he went to Washington.

His final game there was Super Bowl VII, where his unit accounted for the only points in a 14-7 loss to the 17-0 Dolphins.

The CFL came calling in 1973; Levy took a job as head coach of the Montreal Alouettes. Five seasons (and two Grey Cups) north of the border opened the door for Levy to become an NFL head coach, with the Chiefs.

He spent 1983 out of coaching before leading the Chicago Blitz of the USFL in 1984. After another year off, Levy was hired by the Bills. Which took his coaching career to new heights. Four straight Super Bowls. A spot in Canton.

He’d stay with the Bills through 1997. Nine years later, he returned as the General Manager — at the age of 81. He spent two seasons in that role.

Levy ranks 26th on the all-time wins list, with a record of 143-112 in 17 seasons.