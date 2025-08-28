Harrison Smith dealing with health issue, will be evaluated weekly

Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith has been sidelined for most of August, but should be OK relatively soon.

Via multiple reporters, Smith is dealing with a personal health issue and is expected to make a full recovery. He is not being placed on injured reserve, as it’s not thought to be a long-term issue.

Smith is set to be evaluated weekly.

A first-round pick in 2012, Smith has played his entire career with the Vikings. He re-signed with Minnesota this offseason on a one-year deal.

Smith has recorded 20.5 sacks, 48 tackles for loss, 43 quarterback hits, 96 passes defensed, and 37 interceptions in his career. He is the league’s current active leader in interceptions.