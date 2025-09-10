 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Harrison Smith expects to return soon from personal health issue

  
Published September 10, 2025 05:06 PM

Harrison Smith is on the Vikings’ active roster, but he did not play in the season opener because of a personal health issue. The safety practiced last Saturday for the first time since Aug. 11.

He said he has made progress and expects to resume playing within three weeks.

Smith, speaking for the first time since his issue began, would not elaborate on his health ordeal other than to say it’s physical and not mental.

“I’m just trying to get my conditioning up,” Smith said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “I’m going to go out there and see how much I can handle and go from there. I’ve already moved around, and I’m moving around well. It’s just volume and conditioning.”

The Vikings did not place Smith on injured reserve, expecting him to return before the four-game minimum absence. He expects the same.

“We’re kind of fluid with if I’m ready to go or not, and if I am going to help the team or not,” Smith said. “That all matters. But I expect to be back before [the four-week mark.]”

The six-time Pro Bowler has missed only eight games since the start of the 2017 season. He played 16 of 17 games last season.