nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Harrison Smith participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but remains out of practice

  
Published September 3, 2025 02:46 PM

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was sidelined by a personal health issue in August, but he’s making progress toward getting back on the field.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a press conference that Smith took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough. Smith will not participate in practice on Wednesday, however.

O’Connell said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that “the hope is we can ramp him up” over the course of the week, but any determination of his status for the season opener against the Bears will come closer to Monday’s kickoff.

Josh Metellus is listed alongside Smith as a starting safety in Minnesota. Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, and Tavierre Thomas are the team’s other safeties.