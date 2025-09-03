Harrison Smith participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough, but remains out of practice

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was sidelined by a personal health issue in August, but he’s making progress toward getting back on the field.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell said at a press conference that Smith took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough. Smith will not participate in practice on Wednesday, however.

O’Connell said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that “the hope is we can ramp him up” over the course of the week, but any determination of his status for the season opener against the Bears will come closer to Monday’s kickoff.

Josh Metellus is listed alongside Smith as a starting safety in Minnesota. Theo Jackson, Jay Ward, and Tavierre Thomas are the team’s other safeties.