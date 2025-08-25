Has the Vikings’ quarterback carousel stopped spinning?

After the preseason finale, the Vikings dumped two of the three quarterbacks behind starter J.J. McCarthy. They’ve added Carson Wentz.

So here’s the question: Is the trade of Sam Howell, the release of Brett Rypien, and the signing of Wentz the end or the beginning?

Quarterbacks will be available this week. Wentz may have been a bird-in-the-hand option. Having him on the roster makes the Vikings seem less desperate, if there’s a potential trade to be made with a team that has a surplus at the position.

The Browns have too many. The Giants have too many. The Bills arguably don’t need both Mitch Trubisky and Mike White.

However it goes, quarterbacks will be available this week. The Vikings could be eyeballing one or more of them.

One of the biggest factors regarding Wentz’s potential tenure in Minnesota is the financial commitment made, or not made, by Minnesota. If he signed a deal for the veteran minimum with no guarantees, they’ll have a window to move on before Week 1.

Regardless, it’s currently Wentz and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer behind McCarthy. And the Vikings need to feel good about the next man up, in the event McCarthy becomes the next man down. At some point.