Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for fatal drunk driving crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Ruggs pleaded guilty to charges of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter as a result of the 2021 drunk driving car crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs agreed to that sentence as part of the plea deal and could have withdrawn his plea had the presiding judge imposed a different sentence.

“I sincerely apologize,” Ruggs said during the hearing on Wednesday, via KVVU. “I have no excuse.”

Ruggs was reportedly driving as fast as 156 mph before the crash and had a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit. The Clark County district attorney’s office said earlier this year that there was a chance charges could be dismissed without a plea deal due to issues with how the search warrant to draw Ruggs’ blood was obtained following the crash.