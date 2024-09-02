 Skip navigation
Hollywood Brown doesn’t practice, other Chiefs have full participation

  
Published September 2, 2024 04:59 PM

There’s not going to be a lot of injury intrigue for the Chiefs leading into Thursday night’s opener.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown missed practice with a shoulder injury on Monday and head coach Andy Reid said that Brown is going to miss the game against the Ravens. Everyone else on the Chiefs roster was a full participant in practice.

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring), defensive tackle Chris Jones (shoulder), cornerback Joshua Williams (hamstring), linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow), offensive lineman Wanya Morris (knee), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps), guard Joe Thuney (pectoral), and long snapper James Winchester (shoulder) landed on the injury report despite their full participation.

Barring any unexpected twists, it looks like the Chiefs will be down just one member of the active roster on opening night.