Hollywood Brown has returned to Kansas City after being discharged from hospital

  
Published August 11, 2024 07:20 PM

There is some more positive news on Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown.

After spending the night in a Jacksonville-area hospital due to a sternoclavicular joint dislocation, Brown is back in Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team announced earlier on Sunday that Brown had been discharged.

Brown suffered the injury on Kansas City’s first offensive play when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Brown’s availability for the Chiefs’ season-opening matchup against the Ravens is currently unclear.