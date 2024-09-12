 Skip navigation
Hollywood Brown misses another practice for Chiefs

  
September 12, 2024

It looks like it will be at least another week before wide receiver Hollywood Brown makes his Chiefs debut.

Brown did not play in the season opener because of the shoulder injury he suffered in the team’s first preseason game and he missed practice on Wednesday. Brown remained out on Thursday and the length of his absence makes it difficult to believe he’ll have a chance to play this weekend even if he is able to get on the field Friday.

Assuming Brown is out, the Chiefs will have Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, and JuJu Smith-Schuster as receiver options against the Bengals this weekend.

Brown was the only Chiefs player on the active roster who did not fully participate in practice, so the team is otherwise in good shape on the health front as they head into Week Two.