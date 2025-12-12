Hollywood Brown ruled out for Chiefs-Chargers due to personal matter

The Chiefs will not have one of their top receivers on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Friday press conference that Brown will be out for the Week 15 matchup with the Chargers due to a personal matter.

Brown has recorded 42 receptions for 494 yards with five touchdowns in 13 games this season, his second with Kansas City.

Additionally, offensive linemen Wanya Morris, Trey Smith, and Jawaan Taylor all did not practice on Friday. All three have been ruled out. While Smith was able to practice earlier in the week, he was downgraded to limited on Thursday before sitting out on Friday.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) is also questionable for the contest.

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) was on the injury report, he was a full participant all week and is expected to play.