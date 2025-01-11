Houston’s offense wakes up, giving Texans 10-6 halftime lead over Chargers

The Chargers outplayed the Texans for the vast majority of the first half.

But Houston got things going with a broken play late in the second quarter and now the AFC South champions lead Los Angeles 10-6 at halftime.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had looked lost for most of the game’s first two quarters and it looked like that would stay the case on third-and-16 from the Houston 17. But after Stroud initially couldn’t get a handle on a shotgun snap, he rolled to his right and found a wide-open Xavier Hutchinson for a 34-yard gain.

That got Houston’s offense moving, with Stroud eventually capping the 13-play, 99-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins to give the Texans a 7-6 lead.

After a Los Angeles three-and-out that took just 19 seconds off the clock, Houston scored again with Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 41-yard field goal that gave the home team a four-point advantage.

The Chargers started well, though the team’s opening drive stalled in the red zone with a negative run on third-and-1. Cameron Dicker’s 35-yard field goal gave the team a 3-0 lead. Then the Chargers used a Houston fumble on the team’s first play from scrimmage to score another 39-yard field goal, going up 6-0.

But Los Angeles couldn’t get much from there. Even after Stroud threw an ugly interception early on in the second quarter, Herbert threw one on the next play — attempting to hit Quentin Johnston on a deep shot across his body.

Herbert finished the first half 8-of-20 for 97 yards with a pick.

Stroud is 14-of-23 for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Stroud also had a key 27-yard run late in the second quarter to set up a score.

Los Angeles is 1-of-7 on third down with Houston going 3-of-7 in the same category.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is questionable to return with an elbow injury. Chargers returner Derius Davis also went down on the last play of the second quarter when bringing back a kickoff. His status is unclear heading into the second half.

The Texans will receive the second-half kickoff with a chance to once again expand their lead.