Howie Roseman on Jaire Alexander: “The risk was worth the reward”

The Eagles’ flurry of recent trades included making a move for veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, for a late-round 6,7 pick swap. Meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman explained the move for the 2018 first-round pick of the Packers.

“I remember when he signed in June with Baltimore thinking what a great signing by them,” Roseman said. “It didn’t work out the way that he wanted or that they wanted or he wouldn’t have been available to us. But the relationship we have with Baltimore, being able to have honest conversations and understanding what he went through a little bit in training camp and getting back to health, [he] obviously missed a lot of time last year. Then just really doing a deep dive on him and how successful he’s been, what we thought of him last year when we were in Brazil playing them, and then for the first part of the year. Then, having [passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker] who’s with him and getting to know the mindset of the player.

“Sometimes in this league, you acquire information, you watch everything and you feel like, ‘Hey, the risk is worth the reward here.’ I think when you talk about [him] still [being] a young guy, knowing where his health is at now, feeling healthy, feeling good, we felt like the risk was worth the reward with him.”

The risk is low. The financial investment is low. The reward could be significant, if Alexander can recapture his prior form.

Alexander appeared in only two games with the Ravens, participating in 61 defensive snaps. He was a Pro Bowler with the Packers in 2020 and 2022.