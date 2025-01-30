How’s Bill Belichick feeling about the Raiders hiring Pete Carroll?

Since Bill Belichick doesn’t regard PFT as a “good source for me,” he won’t be reading this.

Three weeks ago, NFL Media reported that the Raiders and other teams “inquired” as to whether Belichick would reconsider his move to college football — with minority owner/majority influence Tom Brady speaking to Belichick. Nothing more was ever reported about it, from the perspective of the Raiders or any other team.

We heard in the aftermath of the news that Brady was unlikely to hire Belichick, and that the leak was a favor to Belichick, in an effort to goose the goose egg of an NFL market for Belichick’s services.

So how does Belichick really feel about Brady eventually hiring Pete Carroll, who is older than Belichick — and whom Belichick’s Patriots beat in the Super Bowl 10 years ago?

The talk in league circles is that Belichick wasn’t pleased, to say the least, that Brady’s Raiders went with Carroll. But, again, Belichick can never say that, because it conflicts with the narrative that he’s always been all-in with UNC. Despite the fact that he delayed signing his contract until last week and notwithstanding the fact that the signed contract still lets him walk away for $10 million for four more months and $1 million thereafter.

Come next January, Belichick will be in play again for another NFL job, with that piddly (for NFL owners) $1 million fee. Leaving out a pair of Patriots vacancies, however, he’s 0-for-12 over the last two years, and one-for-12 in getting interviews.

Will the NFL come calling again next January? Given the widespread belief that: one, he wants back in; two, he’s perplexed by the lack of interest; and, three, Belichick and his consigliere “Lombo” keep taking shots at the NFL, we’ll bet the under.

Even if the over/under is 0.5.