Hunter Long designated to return from injured reserve

Rams tight end Hunter Long returned to practice Wednesday, the team announced. That opens his 21-day window to return from injured reserve.

The Rams placed Long on IR on Sept. 9, the same day receiver Cooper Kupp went on the list.

Long’s thigh injury has kept him out since the start of the season. It is unrelated to the groin injury that kept him sidelined for most of training camp and the preseason.

Long joined the Rams as part of the compensation the Dolphins sent to Los Angeles for cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Long appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins the past two seasons.

He has one catch for 8 yards in 16 career games.