If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?

The 0-2 Dolphins get the shortest possible Week 3 straw on Thursday night, with a trip to Buffalo and a game against the Bills.

So what happens if the Bills, who are 12.5-point favorites, blow out the Dolphins?

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald joined PFT Live on Thursday to address that and other Dolphins topics.

“To me, [G.M.] Chris Grier deserves more of the blame and probably the first firing,” Kelly said, “because how long has he been here? He’s been here 20 years in a position of power, and, you know, been running the organization as a top executive since 2019. Clearly, this is a failure. But if Steve Ross does anything, I need him to do a scorched-earth cleanse and wipe the whole thing and start fresh, because that’s literally the only thing he’s never done.”

If Ross opts to clean house, Kelly thinks Grier could remain employed.

“I’m not sure Chris Grier isn’t going to be reshuffled somewhere else in the organization,” Kelly said. “And why? Because he knows where the bodies are buried in the Brian Flores lawsuit. . . . And now that it’s gone to arbitration with Roger Goodell, I would rather Chris Grier continuing to collect checks and be employed by me, so that maybe I’m protected as opposed to, ‘Yeah, let’s fire this guy.’ . . . So it’s how you treat Chris Grier has always been something that’s very ‘handle with care.’ And that’s a situation that I don’t think is going anywhere as long as this Brian Flores situation continues to linger.”

It’s a very good point. Current employees have a very different incentive than former employees, when being grilled by the lawyer representing a fired former employee who has sued.

Of course, Grier’s story as to all things Flores quite possibly has been memorialized months if not years ago by the Dolphins’ lawyers. Which will make it harder for him to deviate from it later.

Still, it’s better to have a key witness in the fold than not. And that could keep Grier from being fired altogether, even if he ends up having his authority over the roster removed as soon as Friday — if things go sideways on Thursday night.