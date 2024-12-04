 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

If Diontae Johnson is trying to get released, he shouldn’t hold his breath

  
Published December 4, 2024 05:02 PM

If receiver Diontae Johnson is hoping to get released by the Ravens so that he can clear waivers and sign with another contender, he shouldn’t hold his breath.

The Ravens surely won’t give him a one-way ticket out of town. For one very important reason.

Johnson is in his contract year. If/when he signs elsewhere during the early weeks of free agency, Johnson’s departure will count toward the Ravens’ haul of 2026 compensatory draft picks.

The Ravens are masters of getting the most out of the compensatory draft-pick process. It’s surely one of the reasons why they traded for Johnson. Short-term help, long-term replacement of the fifth-round pick that was surrendered for Johnson and a sixth-round pick.

Johnson refused to enter Sunday’s game against the Eagles, according to the Ravens. Some teams would have responded to such an indignity by cutting the player. The Ravens have instead suspended him — with a public declaration of the reason for it.

If he doesn’t do what he’s expected to do, they’ll suspend him again. And they’ll keep suspending him until the season has ended and it’s time to start the countdown before he signs at a time that it counts toward Baltimore’s compensatory draft picks.

In four games with the Ravens, Johnson has one catch for six yards and five targets.

So one catch, one suspension, and one problem that won’t be solved by trying to get the Ravens to release him.