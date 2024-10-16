If Jets trade Haason Reddick to NFC team, they owe the Eagles a second-round pick

As agent Drew Rosenhaus explores potential trade destinations for holdout Jets defensive end Haason Reddick, there’s a lingering term from the trade that sent Reddick to New York that complicates the deal.

PFT has confirmed that the price the Jets will pay to the Eagles increases from a third-round pick in 2026 to a second-round pick in 2026, if the Jets re-trade Reddick to any NFC team. (That nugget was first reported on Tuesday by Josina Anderson.)

That will make the price for a trade to an NFC team (like the Lions) higher than it would be for an AFC team. Which also would make the NFC team less inclined to pay Reddick the kind of salary an AFC team would offer. Trade compensation and the player compensation combine to create a total price for the transaction; the more it costs to make the trade, the less the team will want to pay. And vice-versa.

Frankly, the entire exercise feels like an effort to let Rosenhaus and Reddick see what’s out there. Or, more accurately, what’s not out there. Once Reddick realizes there isn’t a better contractual offer elsewhere, Reddick might be ready to do a deal with the Jets.

This might be the best time to do a deal with the Jets. As one source observed on Tuesday, the trade for Davante Adams suggests that Jets owner Woody Johnson is determined to create the impression that he made the right decision by firing coach Robert Saleh.

That mindset could get Woody to pay Reddick more than he would have before Saleh was sent packing.