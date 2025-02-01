If Ravens choose to move on from Justin Tucker, they might wait until March to do it

Before accusations of inappropriate behavior during massage-therapy sessions surfaced regarding kicker Justin Tucker, the Ravens said they expect him to return in 2025, despite a 2024 season that was at times shaky. It’s unclear what the team will do, now that initial wave of six has expanded to 10.

If they decide to move on, the Ravens might wait until the start of the new league year in March. That’s when he can be released in a way that divides the cap charge over two seasons.

Without a post-June 1 designation, releasing Tucker would trigger a cap charge of $7.5175 million for 2025. By waiting to activate the CBA rule that allows a team to sever ties while spreading the dead money over two years, the Ravens would take a $2.8725 million charge in 2025 and a $4.645 million charge in 2026.

Cutting him would also wipe out a non-guaranteed $4.2 million salary for 2025.

Whether they can wait depends on whether, for example, more accusers emerge. Or whether specific facts deemed objectively credible increase the pressure on the Ravens to act.

As mentioned earlier, the Ravens attempted in 2014 to circle the wagons around running back Ray Rice, after he was indicted for aggravated assault, entered into a diversion program, and received a two-game suspension from the NFL. After video of the incident emerged — providing visual evidence of what they already knew he’d done — they abruptly terminated his contract.