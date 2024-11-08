 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_titansvchargers_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_steelersvcommanders_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_49ersvbucs_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

If/when Missouri gambling amendment passes, the Chiefs win

  
Published November 7, 2024 08:13 PM

If/when the Missouri gambling amendment officially is declared a winner, the Chiefs will win, too.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Chiefs president Mark Donovan said that the legalization of gambling in Missouri triggers escalators in the team’s deals with BetMgM and DraftKings. The development also allows the Chiefs to add a third gambling sponsor.

The existing contracts were signed after Kansas legalized sports betting.

Donovan didn’t disclose the amount of the escalators. Which probably means they’re not insubstantial.

Or maybe Donovan doesn’t want to count the Chiefs’ chickens before they’ve officially hatched. Although the article from Fischer presumes that legalized sports betting in Missouri is a done deal, multiple reports indicate that the 50.1- to 49.9-percent race is still too close to call — and that a recount will happen, if requested.

If the measure ultimately prevails, it will make up (somewhat) for the failed vote in April regarding public funding for a new Royals stadium and a renovated Arrowhead Stadium. And maybe the new money arising from legalized sports betting in Missouri will spark a package that keeps the Chiefs from crossing the border to Kansas, when their lease expires.