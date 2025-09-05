 Skip navigation
Ikem Ekwonu doubtful for Sunday’s season opener

  
Published September 5, 2025 12:52 PM

Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is officially unlikely to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Jaguars.

Carolina’s final injury report of the week lists Ekwonu as doubtful after he recently underwent an appendectomy.

Ekwonu was able to get back on the practice field in a limited capacity on Friday, putting him in a position to play sooner than later.

The Panthers won’t have cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), as he did not practice over the last two days.

Guard Robert Hunt (foot), guard Damien Lewis (shoulder/ankle), and defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (groin) are all off the injury report and set to play.