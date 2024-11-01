Ikem Ekwonu out, Xavier Legette questionable for Panthers

The Panthers will not have their left tackle when they take on the Saints this weekend.

Carolina has ruled out Ikem Ekwonu after he missed all three practices this week with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in last week’s loss to the Broncos.

The No. 6 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Ekwonu will be missing the first game of his career due to injury. He played 100 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps in 2022 and 2023.

Via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, head coach Dave Canales said Cade Mays will start at center with Brady Christiensen moving over to play left tackle this weekend.

Safety Jammie Robinson (knee) and tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) have also been ruled out.

Receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (ankle), and safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) are all doubtful.

Receiver Xavier Legette (toe), running back Jonathon Brooks (knee), outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad), outside linebacker DJ Johnson (ankle), and tight end Tommy Tremble (back) are all questionable.