 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ikem Ekwonu out, Xavier Legette questionable for Panthers

  
Published November 1, 2024 01:00 PM

The Panthers will not have their left tackle when they take on the Saints this weekend.

Carolina has ruled out Ikem Ekwonu after he missed all three practices this week with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in last week’s loss to the Broncos.

The No. 6 overall pick of the 2022 draft, Ekwonu will be missing the first game of his career due to injury. He played 100 percent of Carolina’s offensive snaps in 2022 and 2023.

Via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, head coach Dave Canales said Cade Mays will start at center with Brady Christiensen moving over to play left tackle this weekend.

Safety Jammie Robinson (knee) and tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) have also been ruled out.

Receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring), defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (ankle), and safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) are all doubtful.

Receiver Xavier Legette (toe), running back Jonathon Brooks (knee), outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad), outside linebacker DJ Johnson (ankle), and tight end Tommy Tremble (back) are all questionable.